05 Jul 2018

Somalia: Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 5 July 2018)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 05 Jul 2018
preview
Download PDF (597.99 KB)

Food security has improved significantly in many of the areas worst-affected by the 2016/17 drought, thanks to large-scale humanitarian assistance and improvement in seasonal performance1. Some 2.6 million people are now estimated to be internally displaced. Nearly 2,700 households are displaced following the armed standoff between the Somaliland and Puntland in Tukaraq, Sool region.

DISEASE OUTBREAKS

A gradual increase in cases of Acute Water Diarrhoea (AWD)/cholera cases has been recorded since late January, partly attributed to the contamination of water sources during floods in the Juba and Shabelle river basins. Malaria and measles cases infections have also continued to rise.

HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE

Humanitarian partners continue to provide life-saving assistance to the most vulnerable people. Health partners are increasing response to curb the spread of the epidemics with stepped up vaccination campaigns.

FUNDING

The 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) requires US$1.5 billion to reach 4.7 million people with life-saving assistance.

