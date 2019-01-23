23 Jan 2019

Somalia: Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 23 January 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 23 Jan 2019
preview
Download PDF (3.23 MB)

The 2018 Deyr rainy season performed poorly in most parts of Somalia – as such, the risk of drought is elevated in northern and central areas, where Sool, Sanaag, Bari, Nugaal, Mudug and Galgaduud have been particularly affected. A shift in populations, from IPC phase 2 to IPC phase 3, or from IPC phase 3 to IPC phase 4, is also expected in early 2019. Rapid funding is critical to sustain aid delivery.

DETERIORATING SITUATION IN NORTHERN AND CENTRAL PARTS OF SOMALIA

During the Deyr rainy season, parts of Sanaag and northern Sool received no rains, leaving a large moisture deficit and resulting in mild to moderate drought conditions. In parts of Bari and Nugal, below normal to significantly below normal rains were recorded. Early cases of livestock migration have been reported and the situation is expected to worsen, with no foreseen rains until the start of the Gu season in April. Multiple poor rainy seasons, compounded by violence and insecurity in some areas, have left households vulnerable.

HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE

Despite operational challenges, aid agencies reached an average of three million people with life-saving assistance, every month in 2018. The overall humanitarian outlook subsequently improved, due to a well-performing Gu rainy season and a sustained humanitarian response. Additionally, major communicable diseases such as cholera, measles and malaria are under control.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.