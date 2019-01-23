Somalia: Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 23 January 2019)

The 2018 Deyr rainy season performed poorly in most parts of Somalia – as such, the risk of drought is elevated in northern and central areas, where Sool, Sanaag, Bari, Nugaal, Mudug and Galgaduud have been particularly affected. A shift in populations, from IPC phase 2 to IPC phase 3, or from IPC phase 3 to IPC phase 4, is also expected in early 2019. Rapid funding is critical to sustain aid delivery.

DETERIORATING SITUATION IN NORTHERN AND CENTRAL PARTS OF SOMALIA

During the Deyr rainy season, parts of Sanaag and northern Sool received no rains, leaving a large moisture deficit and resulting in mild to moderate drought conditions. In parts of Bari and Nugal, below normal to significantly below normal rains were recorded. Early cases of livestock migration have been reported and the situation is expected to worsen, with no foreseen rains until the start of the Gu season in April. Multiple poor rainy seasons, compounded by violence and insecurity in some areas, have left households vulnerable.

HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE

Despite operational challenges, aid agencies reached an average of three million people with life-saving assistance, every month in 2018. The overall humanitarian outlook subsequently improved, due to a well-performing Gu rainy season and a sustained humanitarian response. Additionally, major communicable diseases such as cholera, measles and malaria are under control.