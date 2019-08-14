Somalia: Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 14 August 2019)

5.4 million food insecure people

1.2 million children projected to be malnourished in 2019

2.6 million internally displaced people

IN FOCUS: Drought induced displacement increases across Somalia

The erratic and abnormally performing Gu’ rainy season (April – June) started late throughout the country and has exacerbated an already critical humanitarian situation. Drought-induced population displacement is on the rise. In July, more than twice as many people reported drought as the driver for displacement compared to June, adding to the 2.6 million already displaced persons, who continue to face serious risks of evictions, marginalization and exclusion across the country. More than 100,000 of the 250,000 persons internally displaced this year have fled deteriorating conditions brought on by drought.