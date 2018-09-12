Somalia: Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 11 September 2018)

The food security situation has continued to improve, however needs remain critical with IDPs being the most vulnerable. An estimated 4.6 million people are in need, down from 5.4 million (February 2018).

Forced evictions of IDPs have continued to surge in 2018, affecting an estimated 204,000 individuals by end August.

FOOD SECURITY AND NUTRITION SITUATION

The post Gu 2018 assessment has projected the cereal harvest to be the best since 2010 and overall improvement in food security. This is due to the above-average April to June Gu rains and sustained humanitarian response

HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE

Humanitarians have continued to provide life-saving assistance alongside livelihood support. More resources are needed to sustain the response.