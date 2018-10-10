Somalia: Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 10 October 2018)

The Deyr rainfall season (September-December) has begun in parts of the country. Projections indicate normal to above-average rains. Prospects for further improvements in food security are high, although humanitarian needs, particularly among the internally displaced people (IDPs) and rural population, remain significant. Increased risk of flooding in some areas due to seasonal rains may impede the ability of the most vulnerable people to recover. The Somalia Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) remains critically underfunded.

FOOD SECURITY SITUATION AMONG IDPS

Despite improvements, IDPs continue to be the most affected by acute food insecurity, accounting for 58 percent of people in crisis or emergency.

HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE

Intensified provision of assistance continues in the fourth quarter of the year, but more resources are required to sustain the levels of delivery until the end of the year and in early 2019.