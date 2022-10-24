Somalia Humanitarian Situation Update: 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan revised requirements (24 October 2022)

HUMANITARIAN SITUATION

The current drought in Somalia is historic, surpassing the 2010/11 and 2016/17 droughts in terms of duration and severity. Four consecutive rainy seasons have failed, a climatic event not seen in at least 40 years. The current Deyr season (October-December) is also projected to underperform. Some regions that used to receive the rains in early October are already experiencing a delay. Humanitarian needs will continue increasing well into 2023, should the current rainy season underperform and longer-range forecasts about a sixth poor rainy season materialize.

In November last year, the Government declared the drought an emergency. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud appointed a Special Envoy for Drought and has reconstituted the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), tasked with facilitating relief efforts and rescuing people in distress. An inter-ministerial group on drought has been established and work is ongoing to strengthen coordination with the United Nations and the international community.

Nearly half of Somalia’s population has been affected by the current drought. More than 1.1 million people have left their homes in search of food, water, and livelihoods. About 301,000 people are facing catastrophic levels of food insecurity (IPC Phase 5). Approximately 1.8 million children under the age of 5 years face acute malnutrition between August 2022 and July 2023, including more than half a million children who are likely to be severely malnourished.

In January, when the 2022 Somalia Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) was launched, about 3.2 million people were estimated to be affected by the cumulative effects of three consecutive below-average rainy seasons. The funding request was for US$1.46 billion to reach 5.5 million people. Now, over 7.8 million people are affected by drought, more than double the number of those affected at the beginning of the year, compounded with a threefold increase in displacement numbers. Humanitarians have stepped up response, reorienting activities towards famine prevention and targeting the most vulnerable people - by September, 6.5 million people had been reached with some form of humanitarian assistance.