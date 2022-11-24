Somalia: Humanitarian Situation Monitoring Site Profiles, August 2022

CONTEXT

Cyclical climatic shocks (i.e. drought, floods and locusts), coupled with protracted armed conflict and impeded development, are driving a multi-faceted, protracted humanitarian crisis in Somalia – including projected famine-likely conditions (IPC 5) in the Baidoa and Burhakaba districts of the Bay region in southern Somalia from October 2022 - December 2022. Drought and active conflict continues to drive displacement which then increases the socio-economic vulnerability of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) and further constrains the availability of resources in often already economically stressed areas. The following assessment aims to address information gaps regarding food and water insecurity in 38 IDP sites selected by ACTED.

OVERALL FINDINGS

Findings suggest that a large proportion of the sampled IDP sites experienced severe food consumption gaps and water insecurity over the reporting period ( May 2022 – August 2022). At the time of data collection, most assessed households had largely abated extreme hunger by relying on less nutritious food and engaging in emergency livelihoods coping strategies. This strong reliance on emergency coping strategies could lead to irreversible depletion/loss of livelihood activities which could then drive further gaps in food consumption and hunger. In parallel, common reliance on less nutritious food in the sampled sites could drive an increase in the occurrence and severity of malnutrition cases.