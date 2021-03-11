Somalia | Humanitarian Response Plan 2021

Somalia is facing a growing number of threats to its food security. The ongoing desert locust invasion, socio-economic effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic and recurrent climate shocks, including frequent flooding and drought, continue to severely impact the lives and livelihoods of the vulnerable population.

Objectives

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is working with partners in the Food Security, Nutrition, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and Enabling Programme clusters to: