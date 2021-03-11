Somalia
Somalia | Humanitarian Response Plan 2021
Attachments
Somalia is facing a growing number of threats to its food security. The ongoing desert locust invasion, socio-economic effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic and recurrent climate shocks, including frequent flooding and drought, continue to severely impact the lives and livelihoods of the vulnerable population.
Objectives
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is working with partners in the Food Security, Nutrition, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and Enabling Programme clusters to:
- Improve food security and safeguard the livelihoods of the most vulnerable populations.
- Ensure effective, principled and well-coordinated humanitarian assistance to ensure equal access for all.
- Provide timely and relevant information to enable more informed decision making and support the delivery of life saving assistance.