19 Jan 2020

Somalia: Humanitarian Response Plan 2020 - Protection risk analysis in the HRP projects (January 2020)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster
Published on 19 Jan 2020 View Original
In each of the HRP projects an analysis of the protection risks related to the implementation of the proposed response was provided. Four lenses with specific risks were used, in line with the priorities of the Centrality of Protection and Protection Mainstreaming principles:

  1. Protection of civilians

1a. Lack of access to/awareness of referral services for survivors of protection incidents (GBV, child protecti

1b. Communities are forced to leave their place of residence in order to access humanitarian assistance (humanitarian assistance as pull factor)

  1. Exclusion and marginalization

2a. Members of marginalized community’s/ minority groups are not included in consultations and/or are excluded from humanitarian services/assistance

2b. Women, girls and boys are not included in consultations and decision-making processes

  1. Interference of external stakeholders in impartial and needs-based selection of beneficiaries

3a. Protection concerns stemming from displacement

3b. Exposure of women and girls to sexual violence, including sexual exploitation and abuse in relation to access to humanitarian assistance.

3c. Exposure of displaced women and girls to sexual violence, caused by living in highly insecure settlements, distance to and location of humanitarian assistance and services

3d. Delivery of humanitarian assistance affects peaceful coexistence and spark intercommunity conflict over access to resources

  1. Protection mainstreaming

4a. Risk of dispute on land ownership/land tenure in targeted project areas

4b. Beneficiaries risk exposure to violence during registration/distribution

4c. Forced taxation/extortion or theft of humanitarian assistance

4d. Barriers for beneficiaries to report concerns through complaint and feedback mechanisms

For each project at least 3 most relevant protection risks had to be selected and specific mitigation measures discussed.

