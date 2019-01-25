Somalia: Humanitarian Response to IDP and host Communities- SOM 191

The humanitarian situation in Somalia continues to be unpredictable and volatile and is among the most complex and long-standing protracted crisis in the world.

It is predicted that at least a third (4.2 million) of Somalia’s (12.3 million) people will require humanitarian and protection services in 2019. This is according to UNOCHA’s 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan which also states that out of 4.2 million persons in need, at least 2.6 million are internally displaced persons (IDPs) living in camps across the country.

Children account for at least 60 % of IDPs population, many of who face specific protection risks such as family separation, forced child labor, sexual exploitation and abuse. The dire situation is further compounded for the internally displaced persons more specifically for people of ethnic minority because they are the most vulnerable.Addressing displacement in Somalia is made more challenging due to complex governance challenges.

Insecurity is the main cause behind internal displacement, and this insecurity stems from armed conflict between militia groups and government/AMISOM forces. Perennial droughts and climatic shocks also significantly contribute to internally displacement.

Displaced persons living in overcrowded camps need Water and sanitation facilities, Education and protection services, particularly targeting women and children. Among host communities there is a need

Among hosting communities, climate change shocks (like drought and floods) have resulted in the destruction of valuable assets for farmers and pastoralists who need self-reliance initiatives such rehabilitation of farm land, support for farm inputs, training of best agronomic practices to improve their coping mechanism and survivals. In addition, poor rainfall Deyr rains (Oct-Dec 2018) that was reported to be below average has robbed the gains of above average Gu rains (April-June 2018).

There is a pressing necessity to provide immediate assistance to minimize loss of life and to ensure that the needs of the most vulnerable are covered first.

ACT Somalia Forum members Diakonia Sweden, DKH, LWF and NCA are planning to submit an appeal to support needs in the areas of WASH, Education and Resilience Building initiatives.