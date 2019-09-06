Somalia humanitarian funding analysis: 2016-2019 (data as of 06 September 2019)

The humanitarian situation in Somalia remains fragile due to the impact of the prolonged 2016-2017 drought, poor 2018 Deyr rains (Oct-Dec), unusually hot and dry conditions during the 2019 Jilaal season, and erratic and abnormal performance of 2019 Gu rains (Apr-Jun). Climatic shocks, combined with other persistent drivers of needs such as armed conflict, protracted and continued displacement, have left millions of Somalis in need of assistance.

As of September 2019, 1.2 million Somalis have been acutely food insecure, in IPC 3 (Crisis) or IPC 4 (Emergency), and an additional 3.6 million stressed (IPC 2). This is below the initial projections, indicating that the sustained and scaled up humanitarian response in the second and third quarter of 2019 contributed significantly to preventing the deterioration of the situation due to the prolonged drought conditions. Sustaining and scaling up the response has been largely possible because of donors’ reaction to the Drought Impact Response Plan (DIRP), jointly launched by the Federal Government of Somalia and humanitarian partners, which requested $686 million for the urgent scale up of response in the last seven months of 2019. Since May, roughly an additional $300 million has reportedly been made available for urgent response in the country.

Resources, however, remain extremely limited. The Somalia Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) had received only $494 million of 46 percent of the required $1.08 billion, with an additional $118 million outside the HRP. Overall Somalia humanitarian funding ($612 million) remains significantly lower than during the same period in 2018 (approximately 73 per cent), with few additional donor contributions in sight. This worrying resource mobilization outlook comes at the time when sustaining humanitarian response will be key to prevent further deterioration in food insecurity outcomes, as indicated by recent country-wide assessments. Significant additional resources will thus be required through the fourth quarter of 2019.