06 Sep 2019

Somalia humanitarian funding analysis: 2016-2019 (data as of 06 September 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 06 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (60.63 KB)

The humanitarian situation in Somalia remains fragile due to the impact of the prolonged 2016-2017 drought, poor 2018 Deyr rains (Oct-Dec), unusually hot and dry conditions during the 2019 Jilaal season, and erratic and abnormal performance of 2019 Gu rains (Apr-Jun). Climatic shocks, combined with other persistent drivers of needs such as armed conflict, protracted and continued displacement, have left millions of Somalis in need of assistance.

As of September 2019, 1.2 million Somalis have been acutely food insecure, in IPC 3 (Crisis) or IPC 4 (Emergency), and an additional 3.6 million stressed (IPC 2). This is below the initial projections, indicating that the sustained and scaled up humanitarian response in the second and third quarter of 2019 contributed significantly to preventing the deterioration of the situation due to the prolonged drought conditions. Sustaining and scaling up the response has been largely possible because of donors’ reaction to the Drought Impact Response Plan (DIRP), jointly launched by the Federal Government of Somalia and humanitarian partners, which requested $686 million for the urgent scale up of response in the last seven months of 2019. Since May, roughly an additional $300 million has reportedly been made available for urgent response in the country.

Resources, however, remain extremely limited. The Somalia Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) had received only $494 million of 46 percent of the required $1.08 billion, with an additional $118 million outside the HRP. Overall Somalia humanitarian funding ($612 million) remains significantly lower than during the same period in 2018 (approximately 73 per cent), with few additional donor contributions in sight. This worrying resource mobilization outlook comes at the time when sustaining humanitarian response will be key to prevent further deterioration in food insecurity outcomes, as indicated by recent country-wide assessments. Significant additional resources will thus be required through the fourth quarter of 2019.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.