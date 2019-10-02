Somalia humanitarian funding analysis: 2016-2019 (data as of 02 October 2019)

Somalia continues to suffer from the lingering effects of the 2016-2017 drought compounded by below average rainfall performance in late 2018 and early 2019, persistent conflict and continued displacement. Late and erratic 2019 Gu’ rains coupled with low river levels resulted in the poorest cereal harvest since data has been collected (1995), inferior even to that of the 2011 pre-famine Gu’ harvest and 70 per cent below average, mainly in southern areas. Latest analysis shows that without assistance up to 2.1 million people face severe hunger through December, bringing the total number of food insecure Somalis to 6.3 million. In addition, nutrition treatment must be scaled up immediately for the estimated one million acutely malnourished children, including 180,000 who are expected to face severe acute malnutrition from the period July 2019 to June 2020.

Swift donor financial contributions to the Drought Impact Response Plan (DIRP) launched in May enabled aid agencies to scale up assistance currently reaching almost two million people per month in crisis and emergency phases of food insecurity. The overall funding for the Somalia operation has increased by 55 per cent since the launch of DIRP with $672 million secured to-date. However, the HRP remains significantly underfunded and immediate contributions are urgently required to sustain life-saving assistance; $52 million is required by food security partners to assist the 2.1 million people currently projected to be acutely food insecure through December 2019 and critical clusters such as health, nutrition and WASH remain significantly underfunded and are at risk of reduced services even as the number of people in need could potentially increase.

Additional resources will enable humanitarian partners to capitalize on the positive forecast of the upcoming 2019 Deyr (October to December) season by supporting seasonal production activities and livelihood recovery while meeting immediate needs to mitigate more severe deterioration. Average to above average rains are expected to improve pasture and water availability, crop cultivation, livestock production, and access to agricultural employment. However, heavy rainfall brings an increased risk of flooding and disruption to agricultural production in riverine and low-lying areas.