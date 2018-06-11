11 Jun 2018

Somalia Humanitarian Fund: Dashboard 2017 (As of 11 June 2018)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 11 Jun 2018
preview
Download PDF (221.33 KB)

The humanitarian situation in Somalia remains challenging in 2018. After a prolonged drought in 2016 and 2017, the above-average Gu rains have had devastating impact in some parts of the country. Flash floods and riverine flooding has been reported in several areas, including the Banadir region, Hirshabelle, Jubaland, Galmuduug, and the South West states. Evictions of IDPs are on the rise, while the benefits of the rainy season are yet to translate into a significantly improved food security situation across the country.

Heavy rains have displaced people, damaged crops, livelihoods, and property. An estimated 772,500 people have been affected by flooding and nearly 230,000 have been displaced on top of more than 2 million already displaced due to drought and conflict. Most flood-affected areas have also been affected by the drought earlier, undermining the resilience and coping mechanisms of the vulnerable population.

To-date in 2018, the SHF has allocated or set aside more than $26 million. Almost $22 million was allocated to 52 projects through the First 2018 Standard Allocation, which included intensified response to floods with multiple projects partially reprogrammed or adjusted in Bay, Galgaduud,
Hiraan and Middle Shabelle. The implementing partners are responding with life-saving activities,

An additional $4.5 million has been released from the SHF Reserve. Four national partners are receiving $1 million for the integrated child protection and education response interventions in the flood-hit areas, which will complement the $5.1 million Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) rapid response floods grant. Anpther $3 million has been set aside in response to the devastation caused by the Cyclone Sagar in the North, supporting rehabilitation of the most damaged communal infarstructure and other integrated response activities in the North.

Despite the concerted efforts to address the complex humanitarian situation, the lack of resources continues to restrict humanitarian actors’ ability to sustain response. The 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), which asks for $1.5 billion, remains only 29 percent funded.

