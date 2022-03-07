Somalia Humanitarian Fund Allocation Dashboard (As of 31 December 2021)

ALLOCATION STRATEGIC STATEMENT

$ 43.6M

The Somalia Humanitarian Fund (SHF) allocated $46 million for life saving interventions by funding 71 partners during the year. In immediate response to the Government’s appeal to address the devastating drought conditions and floods in Somalia, SHF allocated funds through five reserve and standard allocations complemented by four CERF allocations that allowed implementing partners' early action to save lives, alleviate suffering, reduce displacment and get assistance before the situation becomes catastrophic. In 2021, the life-saving humanitarian response focused on underserved and hard to reach areas. Inclusion of women and girls and people with disabiliites were ensured in every project. About 91 per cent of all projects contributed to gender equality while 18 per cent of the total targeted beneficiaires were people with disabilities. Direct implementation through national NGOs and strengthening localization remained a priority as 66 per cent of partners funded were national NGOs. With the rising humanitarian needs and for a stronger collective response, integration of response across clusters remained a focus that benefitted about 0.5M people through multi-sectoral servcies. The SHF continued to demonstrate its agility, in rapidly supporting the response to the recurrent climatic shocks with support from eight donor countries that enbaled the Fund to benefit about 2.2M people under various interventions.