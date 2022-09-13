Somalia Humanitarian Fund Allocation Dashboard (As of 30 August 2022)

ALLOCATION STRATEGIC STATEMENT

The overall number of people in need of humanitarian assistance and protection has risen from 5.9 millionin 2021 to 7.7 million in 2022. The $25 million standard allocation provided immediate support to communities critically affected by the drought in key hotspot locations, particularly in underserved and hard-to-reach areas. It came at a time had deepened poverty levels, compounded pre-existing vulnerabilites and stripped communities of their livelihoods. As the first source of funding this year, this allocation catalyzed additional resources and early action to those most affectedby the drought. Also, as a critical source of funding for national NGOs, this allocation allowed response in rural areas and mitigated further drought induced displacements. The 0.3M Reserve allocation was targeted for the provision of essential communication and information services on safety, security and access to humanitarian aid organizations in Somalia. The $19.6 million reserve allocation facilitated the scaleupof the drought response in six priority locations where the situation was rapidly worsening. This allocation replenished funding for the best placed national NGO partners to ensure the response reached all affected locations inclusive of hard-to-reach areas. This allocation complemented the CERF Rapid Response (RR) drought response grant of $14 million and strengthened the protective environment of those most in need. The $9.5 million reserve allocation was vital in scaling up life-saving responses to emergency needs in areas at highest risk of famine. The allocation promoted an area based integrated response to prevent the worst outcomes through cash for food, emergency livelihood inputs, provision of essential health, nutrition, water and sanitation services. In addition, supported protection assistance for highly vulnerable households.