Somalia Humanitarian Fund Allocation Dashboard (As of 13 May 2022)

The drought has devastated many lives in Somalia. The number of affected people is steadily rising, and displaced families are approaching life-threatening levels of need. The overall number of people in need of humanitarian assistance and protection has risen from 5.9 million in 2021 to 7.7 million in 2022.

This $25 million standard allocation will provide immediate support to communities critically affected by the drought in key hotspot locations, particularly in underserved and hard to reach areas. It comes at a time when the recurring shocks have deepened poverty levels, compounded pre-existing vulnerabilities and stripped communities of their livelihoods. Among the first source of funding this year, this allocation will likely catalyze additional resources and early action to those most affected by the drought. Also, as a critical source of funding for national NGOs, this allocation will allow response in rural areas mitigating further drought-induced displacements.