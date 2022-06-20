Somalia Humanitarian Fund Allocation Dashboard (As of 13 June 2022)

The overall number of people in need of humanitarian assistance and protection has risen from 5.9 million in 2021 to 7.7 million in 2022.The $25 million standard allocation provided immediate support to communities critically affected by the drought in key hotspot locations, particularly in underserved and hard-to-reach areas. It came at a time when the recurring shocks have deepened poverty levels, compounded pre-existing vulnerabilities and stripped communities of their livelihoods. As the first source of funding this year, this allocation catalyzed additional resources and early action to those most affected by the drought. Also, as a critical source of funding for national NGOs, this allocation allowed response in rural areas and mitigated further drought-induced displacements. The 0.3M Reserve allocation was targeted for the provision of essential cooperation and information services on safety and security and access to humanitarian aid organisations in Somalia.

The $19.6 million reserve allocation facilitated the scale-up of the drought response in six priority locations affected where the situation is rapidly worsening. This allocation replenished funding for the best placed national NGO partners, to ensure the response reaches all affected locations, inclusive of hard-to-reach areas. This allocation complemented the CERF Rapid Response (RR) drought response grant of $14 million and strengthened the protective environment of those most in need. CERF targeted the priority locations with lifesaving WASH, Food Security, Health, Nutrition, Protection interventions. In terms of geographical coverage, CERF focused on Banadir, Mudug, Southwest State, Lower Shabelle and Togdheer while the SHF complemented by addressing the priority 1 locations in Galgaduud, Toghdeer and Sool; Banadir and Bay and Hirshabelle.