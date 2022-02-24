Somalia Humanitarian Fund allocates US$25 million for early response to drought [EN/SO]

Mogadishu, 24 February 2022: The Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Somalia, Mr. Adam Abdelmoula, launched an early allocation of US$25 million from the Somalia Humanitarian Fund (SHF) to provide immediate assistance to communities hard-hit by the drought emergency in priority locations.

“In many ways, this drought emergency is similar to the 2016/2017 crisis; in some ways, it is already worse. Already over 4.3 million people are affected and over half a million displaced, and the numbers are surging,” said Mr. Abdelmoula. “Substantial and early funding for response activities, including the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan, is critical to prevent further suffering and save lives.”

Focusing on underserved and hard-to-reach areas, this allocation comes at a time when recurring shocks have deepened poverty levels in Somalia, compounded pre-existing vulnerabilities and stripped communities of their livelihoods. Among the first sources of funding this year, this allocation will catalyze additional resources and early action to save and sustain the lives of those most affected by the deepening drought.

The allocation complements the $17 million that was recently provided from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to meet the immediate needs of communities affected by drought. The allocation will focus on integrated multi-cluster interventions that prioritize key lifesaving activities for people most affected by the drought in Jubaland and Puntland. It also includes supporting drought-displaced families and new arrivals at IDP sites by ensuring provision of key services. In addition, cluster-specific interventions such as WASH, Livelihoods and Nutrition will allow for provision of safe drinking water, emergency livestock assistance, and continuation of nutrition life-saving services.

Somalia, on the frontline of climate change, has been heavily impacted by the severe drought that is sweeping across the Horn of Africa. Over 4.3 million people are currently affected by the drought, with at least 554,500 displaced in search of food, water and pasture across the country. With the next rainy season not expected until April 2022, scores of people in these areas are staring at a potential catastrophe.

The 2022 Somalia Humanitarian Response Plan 2022 seeks US$1.5 billion to assist 5.5 million of people in Somalia, but only 3.2 per cent of the required funding ($47.1 million) has so far been received.

The Somalia Humanitarian Fund (SHF) and the Central Emergency Response Fund (SHF) are managed by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). They allow donors to pool their contributions to support the highest priority humanitarian work. Combining flexibility and strategic focus, the funds ensure timely allocation and disbursement of resources, enable humanitarian action and strengthen coordination. For more information about the SHF visit www.unocha.org/somalia/shf or follow @SHF_Somalia; for more information about CERF, please visit www.unocha.org/cerf or follow @UNCERF. For Somalia crisis overview visit www.unocha.org/somalia