Somalia Humanitarian Fund: 2021 Dashboard (As of 30 September 2021)

The Somalia Humanitarian Fund (SHF) allocated $39 million for life saving interventions to 68 partners. In immediate response to the Government’s appeal to address the devastating drought conditions in Somalia, the Humanitarian Coordinator released all available SHF funds to launch a targeted drought response allocation under the First Standard Allocation window of 2021. This allocation provided life-saving response in areas experiencing pre-drought conditions including acute water shortages, causing death of livestock, escalating hunger and extreme difficulty in growing crops. The SHF funds also targeted underserved and hard to access areas through cluster-specific and integrated projects.

Prioritized activities helped address food insecurity and acute water shortages through rehabilitation of dams and construction of water harvesting infrastructure, conditional cash transfers to access food, provision of fodder seeds and training on improved fodder production and management. Other project activities aimed to improve health and nutrition outcomes, through delivery of free basic and life-saving health services, training health care staff and provision of curative and preventative nutrition services. This SHF allocation was complemented by two CERF allocations that allowed NGOs and UN early action to save lives, alleviate suffering, reduce displacements, and get assistance out before the situation became catastrophic.

The first reserve allocation responded to the need for an extensive disability inclusion assessment in IDP sites that both looked to collect important demographic data on persons with disabilities, and illustrate methods for tailored delivery of humanitarian services to persons with disabilities in IDP sites.

Somalia has been hit by a double climate disaster, with drought declared on 25 April, and recent heavy rains causing riverine and flash flooding. A second reserve allocation of 26 million addressed acute water shortages in affected drought hot-spot areas and scaled up immediate response to flood affected communities in two severely affected districts. This allocation came at a critical time when overall funding to Somalia was at its lowest in six years and the coping mechanism of communities had been eroded by multiple shocks.