Somalia Humanitarian Fund: 2021 Dashboard (As of 10 May 2021)

The Somalia Humanitarian Fund (SHF) issued a call for project proposals to eligible partners under its First Standard Allocation window of 2021. In immediate response to the Government’s appeal to address the devastating drought conditions in Somalia, the Humanitarian Coordinator released all available SHF funds to launch a targeted drought response allocation. This allocation will provide life-saving response in areas experiencing pre-drought conditions including acute water shortages, causing the death of livestock, escalating hunger and extreme difficulty in growing crops. The crisis is exacerbated by protection risks and limited access to health facilities and basic services. The SHF funds also target underserved and hard to access areas through cluster-specific and integrated projects. Prioritized activities will help address food insecurity and acute water shortages through rehabilitation of dams and construction of water harvesting infrastructure, conditional cash transfers to access food, provision of fodder seeds and training on improved fodder production and management. Other project activities also aim to improve health and nutrition outcomes, through delivery of free basic and life-saving health services, training health care staff and provision of curative and preventative nutrition services.

This SHF allocation is complemented by the two CERF allocations that will allow NGOs and UN early action to save lives, alleviate suffering, reduce displacements, and get assistance out before the situation becomes catastrophic. Somalia is facing increasing needs with diminishing resources and the HRP is 19% funded.