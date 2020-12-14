Somalia Humanitarian Fund: 2020 Dashboard (As of 14 December 2020)

The humanitarian situation in Somalia in 2020 remains fragile due to the impact of the “triple threat” of floods, desert locusts and COVID 19 pandemic. Some 5.2 million Somalis remain in need of humanitarian assistance in 2020 with an estimated 2.1 million people likely to be in Crisis through end December 2020.

The Somalia Humanitarian Fund (SHF) provided critical support to urgent humanitarian needs in underserved and hard-to-access areas, prioritizing direct implementation and working with partners best placed to respond, including national and local actors. The first SHF standard allocation ($21 million) helped sustain life-saving interventions in priority locations hardest hit by the “triple threat”. Some $14.9 million was channeled through multiple reserve allocations; $3.9 million to health, water, sanitation and hygiene, logistics and camp coordination and camp management clusters to ensure scale up of Covid response with some activities aimed at mitigating the spread of the pandemic in at-risk IDP sites; $10 million to support the most vulnerable flood-affected communities in Banadir, Hiraan, Lower Juba, Middle and Lower Shabelle including a top-up of about $ 1.3 million to boost flood response in hardest hit locations in Jowhar; and $390,000 to strengthen the Somalia NGO consortium in its role of providing coordination, advocacy, representation and information sharing to all NGOs working in Somalia.