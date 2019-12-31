Somalia Humanitarian Fund: 2019 Dashboard (As of 31 December 2019)

The humanitarian situation in Somalia remains fragile due to the impact of the prolonged 2016-2017 drought, and erratic and abnormal performance of rains through 2018 and 2019. In 2019 the country has been beset by a series of extremes as dry conditions and delayed rains gave way to record flooding, coming on top of other persistent drivers of needs such as armed conflict, and protracted and continued displacement. Some 5.2 million of Somalis will remain in need of assistance in early 2020.

Some US$860 million or 80 per cent of the required $1.08 billion has been mobilized against the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan, which was prepared in late 2018 and thus only partially reflected the financial requirements as the humanitarian situation evolved during 2019. An additional $133 million has been received for activities outside of the appeal. Deteriorating conditions in early 2019 led to the Drought Impact Response Plan that requested $686 million for the urgent scale up of response in the last seven months of the year; and $72.5 million was called for in the Flood Response Plan, launched in November, for critical and life-saving interventions to support the most vulnerable flood-affected communities in Bay, Hiraan, and Middle Shabelle regions. However, despite the response of donors resources available remain limited and additional funding will be required in early 2020 to sustain humanitarian response across the country.

Humanitarian pooled funds, the Somalia Humanitarian Fund (SHF) and the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), allocated more than $103 million to humanitarian partners for life-saving and livelihoods assistance in 2019. This includes $41.3 million for drought response in the northern, central and parts of southern Somalia from the SHF, complemented by the two CERF Rapid Response grants (totalling $42 million). The SHF and CERF have also provided the bulk of floods response funding: $11.5 million was released from the SHF Reserve for integrated and cluster-specific interventions, including food security, health, nutrition, education, shelter/NFI, protection and WASH activities, on top of additional $8 million granted from CERF.