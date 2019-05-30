Somalia Humanitarian Fund: 2019 Dashboard (As of 30 May 2019)

The humanitarian situation in most parts of Somalia has worsened in 2019, as a result of severe climatic conditions, combined with other persistent drivers such as armed conflict, protracted and continued displacement. Two consecutive poor rainy seasons (2018 Deyr between October and December; 2019 Gu between April and June) and the following dry conditions has caused widespread crop failure and decline in livestock production, pushing the number of food insecure people to 5.4 million people. Some 2.6 million remain displacement and 4.5 million people will need food assistance and protection of livelihoods in the coming months. The situation is particularly dire as many of the most vulnerable and marginalized are still recovering from the 2016-2017 drought.

In March 2019, the Somalia Humanitarian Fund (SHF) allocated $32.7 million through its first 2019 Standard Allocation, complimenting $12.1 million Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) Rapid Response grant for areas with deteriorating food security and rising malnutrition in northern, central and parts of southern Somalia. The SHF funds further supported cluster-specific and integrated interventions in education, health, protection and WASH clusters, and included funding for to support the movement of humanitarian personnel and cargo. An additional $1 million has been allocated through reserve to support areas facing most critical WASH needs due to dry conditions in Bay, Lower Juba, Galgaduud and Hiraan. With the drought conditions deteriorating further, additional funds are being allocated through the SHF Reserve for the interventions in the drought-affected hard-to-reach and underserved areas.

The Humanitarian Response Plan has so far mobilized only $234 million or 22 per cent of the $1.08 billion requirement, with an additional $51 million received for activities outside the Plan The recently launched Drought Response Plan identified a gap of $710 million required immediately for humanitarian action in the course of next six months to prevent further deterioration, to sustain and to scale up life-saving assistance to those in dire need.