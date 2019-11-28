Somalia Humanitarian Fund: 2019 Dashboard (As of 28 November 2019)

The humanitarian situation in Somalia remains fragile due to the impact of the prolonged 2016-2017 drought, and erratic and abnormal performance of rains through 2018 and 2019. The year 2019 has unfolded in a series of extremes as dry conditions and delayed rains gave way to record flooding, coming on top of other persistent drivers of needs such as armed conflict, protracted and continued displacement. Millions of Somalis remain displaced and in need of assistance.

The resources available for response remain limited: US$823 million or 76 per cent of the required $1.08 billion has been mobilized against the Humanitarian Response Plan, with an additional $134 million received for the activities outside of the appeal prepared late last year. Deteriorating conditions in early 2019 led to the Drought Impact Response Plan that requested $686 million for the urgent scale up of response in the last seven months of the year; and $72.5 million was called for in the Flood Response Plan, jointly launched by the Government and humanitarian partners in November, for critical and life-saving interventions to support the most vulnerable flood-affected communities in Bay, Hiraan, and Middle Shabelle regions.

The humanitarian pooled funds, the Somalia Humanitarian Fund (SHF) and the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), have in 2019 so far allocated more than $103 million to humanitarian partners for life-saving and livelihoods assistance. This includes $41.3 million for drought response in the northern, central and parts of southern Somalia from the SHF, complemented by the two CERF Rapid Response grants ($42 million). The pooled funds have also provided the bulk of floods response funding – $10.7 million from the SHF Reserve for integrated and cluster-specific interventions, including food security, health, nutrition, education, shelter/NFI, protection and WASH activities, on top of the additional $8 million granted from CERF in November.