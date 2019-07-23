Somalia Humanitarian Fund: 2019 Dashboard (As of 23 July 2019)

The humanitarian situation in Somalia remains fragile due to prolonged 2016-2017 drought, poor 2018 Deyr rains (Oct-Dec), unusually hot dry conditions during 2019 Jilaal season, and erratic and abnormally performing 2019 Gu rains (Apr-Jun) 2019. Climatic shocks combined with other persistent drivers of needs such as armed conflict, protracted and continued displacement, has left millions in need of assistance.

The resources available for response in 2019 remain limited. The Humanitarian Response Plan has so far mobilized only $434 million or 40 per cent of the US$1.08 billion required, with an additional $106 million received for activities outside of the Plan. With collective efforts and collaboration between the Government of Somalia and humanitarian partners a Drought Impact Response Plan (DIRP) was launched requesting for $686 million to scale up response in the last seven months of the year to prevent further deterioration, particularly for those hit worst hit by the drought.

The humanitarian pooled funds, the Somalia Humanitarian Fund (SHF) and the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), have so far allocated more than $83 million to humanitarian partners for life-saving and livelihoods assistance in Somalia. This includes the First 2019 SHF Standard Allocation ($32.7 million) for the areas with the deteriorating food security and rising malnutrition rates in northern, central and parts of southern Somalia, which was complemented by the $11.9 million CERF Rapid Response grant for northern Somalia. This was followed by the SHF Reserve allocations (combined $8.7 million) for interventions in drought-affected and harder-to-reach areas, mostly in southern Somalia, and the $30 million CERF Rapid Response grant prioritized in June/July 2019. In addition, some $0.1 million for system-wide accountability to affected population activities throughout Somalia.