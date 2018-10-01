Somalia Humanitarian Fund: 2018 Dashboard (As of 01 October 2018)

The overall food security situation in Somalia has improved due to above average Gu rainfall (April-June) and sustained humanitarian response. Similarly, the nutrition situation has marginally improved. Despite these improvements, high levels of vulnerability persists. An estimated 4.6 million people continue to require humanitarian assistance including 1.5 million reported to be in emergency and crisis, 294,000 children are acutely malnourished of which nearly 55,000 are severely malnourished, the risk of disease outbreak is real and protection concerns have increased across the country due to protracted conflict, drought, flooding and IDP evictions.

Sustained humanitarian response is required to prevent further deterioration of food security and nutrition situation.

As of September 2018, the Somalia Humanitarian Fund has allocated nearly $34 million to 76 projects for life-saving activities in Somalia. The Fund allocated almost $22 million through its 1st Standard Allocation, which included intensified floods response in Bay, Galgaduud, Hiiran and Middle Shabelle. An additional $12 million has been allocated through multiple reserve allocations, including $1 million for the integrated child protection and education response in flood hit areas, $3.5 million in response to the devastation caused by Cyclone Sagar in Awdal region and another $7.5 million to areas most affected by the drought in the North (Bari, Nugaal,

Sool and Sanaag). Some $15.6 million or 47 per cent of funding in 2018 has been allocated to national partners.

More funding is required to sustain response in the coming months in order to avoid the deterioration of the situation and to build on the fragile gains made in 2017 and 2018.