Somalia: Humanitarian Dashboard - September 2020 (As of 28 October 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The humanitarian crisis in Somalia continues to be one of the most complex, fragile and protracted in the world. At least 5.2 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance through 2021, due to the impact of recurrent climatic shocks, armed conflict and insecurity, protracted displacement, political and socioeconomic factors, amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. About 2.6 million people live in protracted displacement. Flooding in 2020 has affected nearly 1.6 million people, including 35 killed and 716,000 displaced; destroyed farmland and infrastructure and increased the risk of water-borne diseases. The number of people facing food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or higher) is expected to rise from 1.3 million in September to about 2.1 million through December, in the absence of humanitarian assistance. About 849,900 children under the age of five years face acute malnutrition between September 2020 and August 2021. A desert locust infestation since January has affected 685,000 people, mainly in riverine areas and northern Bay, Bakool, agropastoral livelihood zones.

Despite operational and access challenges, humanitarian partners have as of September reached over 2.3 million people (87 per cent) out of a target of 3 million. While $618 million (61 per cent) has been received under the $1.01 billion Humanitarian Response Plan as of 28 October, funding per sector remains disproportionate, with more than half of the clusters receiving less than 35 per cent of required funding.