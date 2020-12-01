Somalia: Humanitarian Dashboard - October 2020 (As of 1 December 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The 2020 Deyr rains have been characterised by a poor start in the southern and northwestern areas of Somalia, leading to a moisture deficit in the area that may affect the cropping season if the trend continues. A prolonged dry period has been observed in Somaliland. Seasonal floods mainly within Shabelle River basin have affected nearly 214,000 people since 13 October when the rains started. On 22 November, Tropical Cyclone Gati made a land fall but dissipated on 25 November. Authorities estimate that 180,000 people were affected by the cyclone, with 42,000 people displaced from their homes. A new generation of desert locusts has been reported in various parts of the country, including Hiraan, Galgaduud and some parts of Somaliland (Borama and Hargeysa). According to FAO, the breeding is fueled by favourable weather conditions resulting from the ongoing rains. The locust infestation has significantly affected the newly planted Deyr crops, pasture and vegetation. In Somaliland, close to 300,000 hectares of land have been affected, risking food insecurity for about 200,000 people (37,500 households). Without an immediate response, the desert locust invasion threatens to increase acute food insecurity among poor households with limited livelihoods and low capacity to cope with harvest losses.