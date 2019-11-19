19 Nov 2019

Somalia: Humanitarian Dashboard - October 2019 (As of 17 November 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 17 Nov 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.14 MB)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The water levels in the Shabelle river have exceeded the maximum holding capacity in Belet Weyne district, resulting in flooding that has displaced 232,000 people. Riverine areas along the Juba and Shabelle rivers across Hirshabelle, Jubaland and South West states have been inundated. Flash flooding was also reported Somaliland and Banadir regions. The cumulative flooding has affected just over half a million people across the country, including 370,000 who have been displaced from their homes. Seventeen people have died. Infrastructure, farmland and properties have been destroyed. The forecast for the coming weeks shows more rain, according to SWALIM. As a result, the current high river levels in Shabelle and flash flooding in some areas are expected to continue to December. Along the Juba river, water levels have reduced but risks of disease outbreaks remain.
Humanitarian partners have scaled up the delivery of assistance, but significant gaps remain in the flood response.

