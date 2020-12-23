Somalia: Humanitarian Dashboard - November 2020 (As of 21 December 2020)

Situation Overview

Cyclone Gati, which is believed to be the strongest storm ever on record in Somalia, made a landfall at the north tip of north east Puntland on 22 November, affecting 120,000 people of whom 42,100 people were temporarily displaced. Those displaced have since returned to their homes and settlements. Humanitarian partners have scaled up assistance to people affected by Cyclone Gati in Bari region of Puntland. As of 8 December, over 78,000 affected people are receiving some form of humanitarian assistance. The desert locust upsurge that began in late 2019 continued into 2020, affecting around 685,000 persons countrywide. Crop and pasture production is estimated to be 10 to 15 per cent lower than the long-term average owing to the impact of desert locusts in riverine areas and northern Bay, Bakool, agropastoral livelihood zones, where crisis-level food insecurity (Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Phase 3) persist. Immature swarms continue to form within a large area of breeding in central Somalia. Although intensive ground and aerial control operations are in progress, a substantial number of hoppers bands are present and fledging to form new immature swarms. These swarms are expected to move south. Breeding is in progress in northern Somalia because of favourable conditions that developed from the heavy rains brought by cyclone Gati last in November. Substantial hatching and band formation are expected on the northwest coast, on the northern plateau and in the northeast during the coming weeks. Ground and aerial control operations continue.