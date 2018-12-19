19 Dec 2018

Somalia: Humanitarian Dashboard - November 2018 (issued on 18 December 2018)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 18 Dec 2018
preview
Download PDF (1.5 MB)

Situation Overview

The 2018 Deyr rainy season has underperformed, with areas in the north-east particularly affected by receiving limited or no rainfall. The 2019 Jilaal dry season (January – March) will be a difficult one for pastoralists across Somalia. In some areas, such as the northern state of Puntland, pastoralists have already begun migrating due to water shortages. This will likely have an effect on major urban centres, as people move to IDP settlements due to lost livelihoods, placing further pressure on the already-exhausted basic services. However, the long-term negative effects of the Deyr season have not yet been felt; during November, markets remained well-supplied due to the recent (September/October) off-season harvests and to the continued effects of the over-performing Gu season (April – June). Humanitarian assistance has also been instrumental in preventing a worsened food security outlook in many areas, but it is critical that it is sustained in early 2019. According to the Humanitarian Needs Overview, over 4.2 million Somalis – a third of the population – will require humanitarian assistance in 2019.

