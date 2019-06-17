Somalia: Humanitarian Dashboard - May 2019 (As of 17 June 2019)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Aid agencies have launched a Drought Response Plan (DRP), calling for urgent and sustained support as Somalia faces the impact of severe drought. While recent rainfall has brought limited relief to some areas of Somalia, they were too late, localized and erratic to reverse the impact of the drought. FAO-FSNAU estimates a 40-50 per cent decline in crop production, compared to the long-term average, and a sharp reduction in livestock reproduction rates, especially in northern and central regions. In addition, delayed heavy rains and related flash flooding have resulted in the destruction/damage to crops, infrastructure, housing and livestock. As a result of the deteriorating humanitarian crisis, the number of people in Crisis and Emergency levels of food insecurity is now projected to reach 2.2 million by July, an increase of 29 per cent on projections taken in February. The lack of clean water is further heightening the risk of water-borne disease outbreaks, while drought-induced displacement is on the rise, with over 60,000 people displaced since the beginning of the year. The overall response is critically underfunded, forcing aid agencies to limit or reduce relief efforts