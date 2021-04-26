Somalia: Humanitarian Dashboard - March 2021 (As of 15 April 2021)

TARGET AND REACH BY STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES

1- Reduce loss of life for 3.1 million of the most severely vulnerable people, including 1 million children under 5, by decreasing the prevalence of hunger, acute malnutrition, public health threats and outbreaks, and abuse and violence by the end of 2021.

2- Sustain the lives of 4 million people requiring humanitarian assistance, including 2.4 million non-IDPs, 1.6 million IDPs and people with disability across 74 districts, by ensuring safe, equitable and dignified access to livelihoods and essential services by the end of 2021.

3- Uphold commitments to the centrality of protection across the humanitarian response through protection mainstreaming, accountability to affected populations and monitoring of the protection environment.