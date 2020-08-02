Somalia: Humanitarian Dashboard - June 2020 (As of 28 July 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

In June, the COVID-19 epidemic curve indicates that daily confirmed cases have declined but overall numbers have exceeded 3,000 with over 90 deaths. The pandemic has exacerbated pre-existing vulnerabilities and impacted livelihoods especially among poor families and low-income earners. Remittances from abroad, a lifeline for about 40 per cent of the population, have declined.

Concurrently, floods have since June affected over 93,000 people and inundated over 23,000 ha. of farmland in Middle Shabelle, Lower Shabelle and Jubaland. In the northern regions, swarms of desert locusts are reported in Somaliland, Puntland and Galmudug, devouring pasture and crops. Humanitarian partners are continuing to scale up responses to the triple threat of COVID-19, floods, and locusts while sustaining ongoing humanitarian programmes. COVID-19 has been expanded with nearly 8,200 people tested in-country. Following field assessments, assistance is being mobilised to meet the needs of flood-affected people. In locust-infested areas, local surveillance and control activities have been boosted with 31,086 ha. sprayed, saving an estimated 62,100 MT of food from desert locust damage - sufficient to feed 414,200 people for a year. Across Somalia, 279 humanitarian organisations are implementing programmes in all 18 regions.