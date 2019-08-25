Somalia: Humanitarian Dashboard - July 2019 (As of 25 August 2019)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

A highly erratic and abnormally performing Gu’ rainy season (April – June) has exacerbated the humanitarian situation.

Currently 2.2 million people are facing acute food insecurity, with dire consequences especially for marginalized and displaced communities. Critical levels of acute malnutrition prevail mainly among vulnerable groups such as children and IDPs.

Drought-induced population displacement is on the rise. In July, the number of people reporting drought as the driver for displacement doubled in July compared to June, adding to the 2.6 million already displaced persons, who continue to face risks of evictions, marginalization and exclusion. Over 100,000 of the 250,000 of IDPs displaced in 2019 have fled deteriorating drought conditions. Additional resources received after the launch of the Drought Response Impact Plan in May enabled humanitarian partners to ramp up efforts reaching 1.8 million people with food assistance compared to 1.4 million in June.

However, critical clusters such as WASH, Nutrition and Health are below 30 per cent funded negatively affecting the response.