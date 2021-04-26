Somalia

Somalia: Humanitarian Dashboard - January 2021 (As of 15 February 2021)

Posted
Originally published

Attachments

TARGET AND REACH BY STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES

1- Reduce loss of life for 3.1 million of the most severely vulnerable people, including 1 million children under 5, by decreasing the prevalence of hunger, acute malnutrition, public health threats and outbreaks, and abuse and violence by the end of 2021.

2- Sustain the lives of 4 million people requiring humanitarian assistance, including 2.4 million non-IDPs, 1.6 million IDPs and people with disability across 74 districts, by ensuring safe, equitable and dignified access to livelihoods and essential services by the end of 2021.

3- Uphold commitments to the centrality of protection across the humanitarian response through protection mainstreaming, accountability to affected populations and monitoring of the protection environment.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

