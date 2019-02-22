Somalia: Humanitarian Dashboard - January 2019 (issued on 22 February 2019)

**SITUATION OVERVIEW*

Over 1.5 million people are in acute food insecurity or worse (IPC 3 or above), due to a below-average 2018 Deyr rainy season, residual effects of the 2016-17 drought, and protracted conflict across the country. According to the latest post-Deyr analysis, conducted by the FAO-managed Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Unit (FSNAU) and the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWSNET), an overall 4.9 million Somalis are estimated to be food insecure, an increase of 300,000 since last September. Elsewhere, almost a million children are anticipated to be acutely malnourished in 2019. These statistics reveal a deterioration in the overall food security outlook, especially in northern and central pastoral livelihood zones. In response, the Federal Government of Somalia launched the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan, seeking $1.08 billion for the coming twelve months. It is critical to remember that, despite well-performing Gu rains in 2018, overall humanitarian needs remain above the pre-crises level of two years ago. In addition, the current water level of both the Shabelle and Juba rivers are below normal, mainly due to the aforementioned Deyr season. If this trend continues it will lead to another period of dry river beds, especially along the Shabelle – a historically perennial river.