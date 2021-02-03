Somalia: Humanitarian Dashboard - December 2020 (As of 27 January 2021)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Water shortages are reported in parts of Puntland and Somaliland, especially the coastal parts of Bari, Nugaal and Sanaag, with about 500 pastoral families forced to move from their homes in Puntland. In Somaliland, the failure of the Deyr rains has caused a crisis especially in Togdheer region, prompting pastoral households to move to Ethiopia in search of water and pasture. Water shortages are also reported in Gedo region, Jubaland. Humanitarian partners are exploring options to respond. New swarms of desert locusts crossed from Hiraan region to Middle Shabelle devastating pasture and farms. In Bari region, Puntland, where Cyclone Gati led to crop, livestock and property losses in November, a renewed locust infestation has been reported. Across Somalia, the desert locusts have affected almost 700,000 people and close to 300,000 hectares of land. Intensive ground and aerial control activities are ongoing. As of November, more than 110,000 hacteres of land have been sprayed with biopesticides, saving 193,000metric tonnes of cereals and productive assets for almost 90,000 households. The cumulative positivity rate for COVID-19 has declined. Out of 12,698 suspected cases tested between 29 November and 19 December, 165 were positive. The Federal Government and humanitarian partners have scaled up responses to the pandemic. Donors have provided 82 per cent of the US$1.01 billion requested in the 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan, enabling partners to reach more than 2 million people with life-saving assistance despite disparities in funding across clusters.