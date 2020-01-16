16 Jan 2020

Somalia: Humanitarian Dashboard - December 2019 (As of 14 January 2020)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 14 Jan 2020
preview
Download PDF (1.32 MB)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

As with other areas of the Horn of Africa and neighboring regions, the worst desert locust outbreak in over 25 years threatens agriculture and pasture in Somalia, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). Somaliland, Puntland and Galmudug are predicted to be the worst affected with already an estimated 70,000 hectares of land infested by hoppers and breeding adult locusts. The infestation is affecting pasture and threatening staple food crops of agro-pastoral and pastoral families in rural areas. In 2019, donors contributed US$1.01 billion to Somalia humanitarian operations, enabling humanitarian partners to sustain response, respond to new shocks and help the most vulnerable people. This includes $880 million against the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) and associated drought and flood response plans, with an additional $133 million for activities outside of the appeal.

