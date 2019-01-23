Somalia: Humanitarian Dashboard - December 2018 (issued on 22 January 2019)

23 Jan 2019

Situation Overview

The 2018 Deyr rainy season performed poorly in many parts of Somalia. As a result, drought conditions are expected to develop in early 2019, particularly in central and northeastern parts of the country. The overall humanitarian outlook is thus expected to worsen up until the Gu rainy season begins in April, and a scale-up of humanitarian response will be required in order to prevent further deterioration into food insecurity for households that rely heavily on agriculture and livestock production. Malnutrition rates remain worryingly high, despite improvements in food security and reduction in communicable disease outbreaks towards the end of 2018. The overall median level of global acute malnutrition is at 14 per cent, and almost one million children under the age of five are projected to be acutely malnourished in 2019. The rate of children under five who meet the minimum acceptable dietary requirements is unacceptably low, at just nine per cent. The response in 2018 would have been impossible without the generous support of donors that contributed $849 million against the appeal, and almost $1.1 billion in total for humanitarian response. Continued strong support will be required in early 2019 to mitigate the effects of several consecutive underperforming rainy seasons, to sustain humanitarian programs and to address the critically high malnutrition rates.

