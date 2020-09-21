Somalia: Humanitarian Dashboard - August 2020 (As of 20 September 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Riverine flooding continues to displace people and inundate farmland in rural areas mainly along the Shabelle river valley. The floods, which are attributed to the Hagaa seasonal rains, have affected nearly 500,000 people since late June in Hirshabelle, South West and Jubaland States, as well as Banadir region. Extreme weather conditions, storms, heavy winds, and moderate rains have changed the Hagaa seasonal pattern. Confirmed daily COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Somalia. According to WHO, the cumulative positive testing rate has declined gradually. As of 10 September, a total of 3,376 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Somalia with 2,791 recoveries and 98 related deaths. Although the country is opening with the resumption of schools and air transport, the triple threat of floods, the coronavirus pandemic, and desert locusts continues to aggravate the humanitarian situation. To support priority needs, the Somalia Humanitarian Fund (SHF) Advisory Board has endorsed a US$9 million Reserve Allocation for response in the worst affected areas. SHF also continues to support COVID-19-related re-programming requests by its partners.