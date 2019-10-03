Somalia: Humanitarian Dashboard - August 2019 (As of 1 October 2019)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Late and erratic 2019 Gu’ rains coupled with low river levels, in some areas, and flooding and significant damage to crops in others, resulted in the poorest cereal harvest since data has been collected (1995), inferior even to that of the 2011 pre-famine Gu’ harvest and 70 per cent below average, mainly in southern areas. The poor 2019 Gu’ season, the third driest in 30 years and the second consecutive below average rainy season for a country yet to recover from the impact of the prolonged 2016/17 drought and affected by ongoing conflict, threatens an already fragile food security situation, where, without humanitarian assistance millions of people risk acute malnutrition and food insecurity, with dire consequences especially for marginalized and displaced communities. Swift donor financial contributions to the Drought Impact Response Plan (DIRP) launched in May enabled aid agencies to scale up assistance currently reaching almost 2 million people per month in crisis and emergency phases of food insecurity.