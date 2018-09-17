17 Sep 2018

Somalia: Humanitarian Dashboard - August 2018 (issued on 17 September 2018)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 17 Sep 2018
preview
Download PDF (1.47 MB)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The results of the post-Gu food security and nutrition assessment by FAO’s Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Unit (FSNAU) and the Famine Early Warning System Network (FEWSNET), have confirmed that the overall food security situation in Somalia has improved. This is as a result of the above-average Gu rainfall (April – June) and sustained humanitarian response and is likely to result in the most productive cereal harvest since 2010. While the number of people in need has declined from 5.4 million in February to 4.6 million, it is still higher than it was prior to the drought crisis two years ago. This is mainly driven by protection concerns, including an increase in internal displacement, forced evictions, gender based violence (GBV) and heightened levels of child recruitment. The nutrition outlook, while slowly improving, also remains bleak. High malnutrition rates prevail across the country, especially among the highly vulnerable IDP population. The nutrition status of children under age 5 remains largely unchanged. An estimated 294,000 children are acutely malnourished, among them 55,000 severely malnourished and in need of urgent life-saving treatment. The situation is predicted to worsen between August and October due to the limited availability of public health and nutrition services. By mid-September, the Somalia Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) had received $577 million.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:

To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.