Somalia: Humanitarian Dashboard - April 2020 (As of 11 June 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Somalia has confirmed 2,452 COVID-19 cases as of 11 June with 85 fatalities and 506 recoveries. The rapid spread of the virus is attributed to local transmission and is bound to strain the already-weak healthcare system in the country.

Flash and riverine flooding has affected about 1.1 million people, of whom 415,000 have been displaced and 28 killed, in 29 districts, as of 11 June. Belet Weyne district Hiraan region was the worst affected. The flooding was caused by heavy rains in Somalia and the Ethiopian highlands, which raised the water levels on the Shabelle and Juba rivers. There are concerns that the rains will increase the risk of AWD/cholera. New desert locust swarms are threatening food crops and pasture in Somaliland, Puntland and Galmudug States. Somalia is facing a triple threat of COVID-19, floods and locusts.