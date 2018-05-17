17 May 2018

Somalia: Humanitarian Dashboard - April 2018 (issued on 17 May 2018)

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 17 May 2018
Download PDF (1.38 MB)6 pages

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Moderate to heavy rains continued to fall across Somali and the Ethiopian highlands, resulting in increased river flooding, along the Juba and Shabelle rivers and localized flash flooding. Flooding has also led to fatalities, massive displacement, and damage to infrastructure and cropland, compounding an already fragile humanitarian situation. An estimated 772,500 people have been affected by the flooding and more than 229,000 are displaced. Since early April, heavy rainfall has marked the end of prolonged drought across much of the country and has supported crop development and the regeneration of pasture and water resources.

Evictions of IDPs is also a major concern, with more than 160,000 people evicted in 2018. With the response plan only 24 per cent funded, humanitarian partners are unable to sustain ongoing response and to support a robust flood response.

