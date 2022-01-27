Somalia Humanitarian Country Team Centrality of Protection Strategy 2022-23

Rationale and Aim of the Strategy

Somalia remains a protracted humanitarian and protection crisis. The increasing impact of environmental shocks and conflict continue to expose individuals and communities to a grave range of protection threats, putting civilians’ lives at risk, forcing repeated and prolonged displacements, exposing people to multiple risks while displaced, and impeding durable solutions.

This aim of this strategy is to focus on interlinked priority areas that pose a significant challenge to the entire humanitarian response and a severe threat to the rights and life of crisis affected people in the country. The Strategy is a revision and continuation of the HCT endorsed Centrality of Protection Strategy (2019-2021). The three priority protection risks listed below were identified in the previous iteration of the strategy and have been amended slightly through a consultative process to reflect the current country context and the experience of implementing the strategy itself.

The Centrality of Protection in Humanitarian Action

The protection of all persons affected and at risk must inform humanitarian decision-making and response, including engagement with States and non-State parties to conflict. It must be central to our preparedness efforts, as part of immediate and life-saving activities, and throughout the duration of humanitarian response and beyond. 1 The centrality of protection is a mandatory responsibility of the humanitarian leadership in country2 and this strategy is a means to unify actors around common strategic and operational aims. The task of the HCT is to mobilize multi-disciplinary stakeholders, including non-humanitarian actors to ensure collective protection outcomes. The HCT must monitor and ensure actors have taken specific joint actions to reduce the risks posed priority issues identified below. Collective protection outcomes impact all sectors of the response, including durable solutions, strengthening basic social services, and reducing the impact of climate-induced hazards. The centrality of protection then is a system-wide effort to reduce risks, address vulnerabilities and strengthen capacities of the Somali people to cope in the face of crisis. To achieve this and be fully accountable, the humanitarian response must begin from the perspective of the crisis affected communities in Somalia.