Somalia Humanitarian Bulletin, September 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• Prolonged drought conditions have impacted many parts of Somalia since June with Jubaland State being the worst affected. More than 125,000 people have been affected by water shortages and require urgent water assistance in Jubaland; the situation may worsen if no rain falls in coming weeks.

• Thousands have been displaced in Galmudug in Somaliland, raising concerns about the plight of those affected.

Authorities, local communities and partners are assisting those affected.

• Durable solutions interventions have the potential to be replicated and upscaled across Somalia, providing medium term low-cost solutions to displacement and avoiding increased vulnerability and humanitarian costs that usually follow multiple evictions and protracted displacement.

• In Hirshabelle, through a local flood committee, river embankments and dykes are being constructed alongside retaining walls to protect farmland from recurrent flooding. So far, 65 out of 300 breakages have been repaired.

THOUSANDS IMPACTED BY PROLONGED DROUGHT CONDITIONS

Partners are scaling up responses to meet growing needs

Many parts of Somalia are experiencing prolonged drought conditions and water shortages since June, with thousands of people affected, according to the WASH Cluster. The hardest hit state is Jubaland where the situation is likely to worsen if no rain comes in the coming weeks. Pastoralist families are reportedly already migrating closer to main rivers. According to the WASH Cluster1 more than 125,000 people have been affected by water shortages as of 10 October including at least 8,200 households (49,200 people) in Afmadow districts and its surrounding villages, 2,912 households (17,472 people)

Belet Xaawo district, 4,638 households (27,828 people) in Luuq district, 1,040 households (5,240 people) in Dolow and Over 4,456 households (26,736 people) in Badhadhe district. Those affected have no access to safe drinking water, improved sanitation facilities and good hygiene practices. A significant scale-up of sustained WASH assistance across Jubaland state, particularly in Afmadow district, is required to prevent waterborne diseases.

The authorities have appealed for assistance, especially water, food and health support. Partners are distributing food voucher and cash transfers to 250,000 people, of whom 72 per cent are in Kismayo, Garbaharey, Doolow, Afmadow, Ceel Waaq and Belet Xaawo districts. Humanitarian organizations are also trucking water for 144,000 in Ceel Waaq and Doolow (84 per cent of those targeted), and 23,000 people in Kismayo, Afmadow, and Belet Xaawo. In addition, partners are drilling boreholes and rehabilitation of existing wells is underway, targeting 30,000 people. Nutrition interventions are also reaching 67,000 people (62 per cent of the total targeted) in Kismayo, Luuq, Badhaadhe, Afmadow, Baardheere, Ceel Waq, Belet Xaawo. According to Fewsnet, pasture and water availability in southern Somalia has been affected by poor hagaa (July to September) rains, and there are reports of atypically high livestock disease incidence (trypanosomiasis and tickborne diseases).

In South West State approximately 17,263 households (103,578 people) are facing devastating water shortages in several districts including Ceel Berde, Rabdhure, Hudur in Bakool region, Qansax Dhere, Dinsoor, Berdale, Burhakaba and Baidoa in Bay region Wanla Weyne, Barawe and Merka in Lower Shabelle district. Most of those locations solely depend on rainfed earth dams or shallow wells which at risk of running dry.

In Puntland, locals particularly in the coastal areas of Bari, Nugaal and Mudug are facing water shortages. Drought conditions have reportedly affected nearly 36,000 people in Dangoroyo and Qardho district in Bari region, with local authorities appealing for humanitarian assistance. Reports indicate that the area received below average rains in the last season. In Galmudug State, local authorities have reported that several rural villages are experiencing water crisis in Dhuusamarreeb, Cabudwaaq, Gaalkacyo, Hobyo and Cadaado districts.

Forecasts indicate an increased likelihood of belowaverage rainfall in October to December, which will adversely affect food security and nutrition outcomes. In the absence of humanitarian assistance, the FSNAU estimates that nearly 3.5 million people across Somalia will face food consumption gaps or depletion of livelihood assets indicative of Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse outcomes through the end of 2021. In addition, approximately 1.2 million children under the age of five are likely to be acutely malnourished, including nearly 213,400 who are likely to be severely malnourished.