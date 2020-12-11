Somalia Humanitarian Bulletin, November 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

Cyclone Gati has aggravated the humanitarian situation in Puntland. The cyclone affected nearly 200,000 people, of whom 42,000 were displaced by associated rainfall.

Despite an increasing humanitarian caseload, transport access in some parts of the country remains a challenge.

FAO warns of a spread of the desert locust infestation to the southern parts of the country as widespread hatching and hopper growth continue.

Funding per sector remains disproportionate; more than half of the clusters have received less than 35 per cent of required funding.

Multi-purpose cash grants are changing the lives of the IDPs in South Gaalkacyo.

Situation overview

Tropical Cyclone Gati aggravates humanitarian situation in Puntland

The humanitarian situation in Somalia has been aggravated by Cyclone Gati which made landfall in Bari region, Puntland on 22 November. Moderate to heavy rainfall associated with the cyclone together with some heavy storms affected nearly 200,000 people, including 42,000 displaced mainly in Iskushuban district. The cyclone caused the death of nine people and disrupted livelihoods by destroying fishing gear, killing livestock, and flooding agricultural land and crops. The storm came against the backdrop of the triple threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, floods and an unprecedented desert locust upsurge which further deepened overall food insecurity within the country.

According to FAO-SWALIM, the unusual heavy rains in the area also led to an immediate and short-term recharge of subsurface water sources and pasture growth, especially in Somaliland which has had a prolonged dry period since September 2020. However, these rains are not enough to address the water deficit in the area.

The forecast calls for light to moderate rains in most parts of the southern regions of the country. IGAD Climate Prediction & Application Centre (ICPAC) predicts drier than usual conditions likely to be recorded over most parts of Somalia, warning these conditions pose some risk to livelihoods. Farmers, pastoralists and all stakeholders are advised to take appropriate measures to mitigate the impact of these drier than usual conditions.

Seasonal Deyr rains (October – December) have been erratic in Somalia, starting late in most parts of the country. However, the rains have caused widespread flooding resulting in displacement, suspected deaths and destruction of key infrastructure including roads, houses and farmland, according to humanitarian partners. At least 73,000 people have been affected by the Deyr rains and floods, mainly in Banadir, Jubaland, Hirshabelle, Galmudug and South West region since 23 October. Those affected include more than 53,000 IDPs and members of the host community in Baidoa town in South West State, whose living conditions were already dire.

The Deyr floods follow the Hagaa season (June-September) riverine and flash floods, which affected over 545,000 people in Hirshabelle, South West and Jubaland states.

Surge of desert locust infestation emerges in southern Somalia

The desert locust infestation continues to spread in the southern parts of Somalia. In Banadir region, locusts were spotted hovering in parts of Dayniile and Kahda. Local farmers have reported that locusts have destroyed pastures, trees and gardens that had just began to grow. In Jubaland State, the situation is worsening, with more than 20 villages and pastoral areas surrounding Dhobley and Afmadow district affected. In South West State, swarms of locusts have been reported in Lower Shabelle and in the Bay region. An estimated 200 hectares of farmland have been destroyed in Afgooye-Marka. In Puntland, immature and mature swarms of desert locusts are present in many areas where breeding is ongoing due to favorable weather conditions following recent rains. It is projected that the hatched swarms will start hovering around areas with vegetation in search of food, depending on the direction of the wind. In Hirshabelle State, a huge presence of newly hatched locusts have been spotted in Hiiraan and Middle Shabelle regions.

Cyclone Gati could impact current desert locust infestation in Somaliland given that rain and wind are two of the most favorable conditions for locusts to multiply and spread rapidly. According to FAO, due to the rains caused by the cyclone and prevailing winds, immature swarms that were present in the difficult to access highlands of Sanaag have matured and moved to Sool and Togdheer, seeking moist soils to lay their eggs. As a result, large areas of cropland and pasture are at risk of being damaged, with potentially severe consequences for agricultural, agropastoral and pastoral livelihoods.

In response, ongoing desert locust surveys and control operations for both land and air have been scaled up, while resources including aircrafts, vehicles, equipment, biopesticides, insect growth regulators and staff have been strategically positioned in various parts of the country. Since the start of the year, FAO has sprayed more than 110,000 hectares with biopesticides, saving 193,000 metric tonnes of cereals and productive assets for almost 90,000 pastoral households. Under the desert locust livelihood response, agricultural and agro-pastoral households have received farming inputs for both the Gu (24,300 households) and the Deyr (16,000 households) seasons, of whom 7,468 farming households received cash. To support pastoral communities affected by desert locusts, 3,600 metric tonnes of livestock feed are being delivered to 30,000 households, with 2,450 households registered for cash plus livestock inputs. So far, FAO has received US$50.4 million to support the FAO and government-led Desert Locust 2020 Somalia Action Plan, against a total requirement of $57 million. Additional funds for aerial contracts, sprayers, vehicles and operational costs are urgently required to keep the operations going until at least June 2021.

Understanding factors affecting humanitarian air transportation needs in Somalia

Air transport is an important tool in enabling humanitarian access and humanitarian delivery but comes with risks and challenges. In Somalia, with a limited road network outside major urban centres and inaccessibility to some districts – in particular those in southern and central regions – due to poor infrastructure and the fluid security situation, road movement and security restrictions frequently hamper humanitarians’ access to deliver much needed supplies to those in need. The use of aircraft in accessing some areas is therefore key. Through joint efforts, the UN and commercial flights have been transporting people and aid across the country. However, these modalities have been met with challenges in 2020, including two incidents directly involving aircraft engaged in delivering humanitarian supplies.

On 4 May, a chartered cargo plane carrying mosquito nets for IDPs in the town of Bardaale was reportedly shot down by security forces while landing in a case of mistaken identity, resulting in the death of all six people on board. As a result of the incident, the airport at Bardaale was closed. While supplies continued to be flown into Baidoa, access by road to Bardaale using commercial contractors has been intermittent due to insecurity, restricting the flow of humanitarian aid.

Meanwhile, in late May, a WFP chartered aircraft carrying humanitarian supplies to Qansax Dheere was hit by ground fire by unknown perpetrators. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties or significant damage. However, as a result, flights to Qansax Dheere were immediately suspended, consequently affecting partners’ ability to replenish stocks.

Elsewhere, Ceel Waaq airport was refurbished earlier in the year but remains closed to both humanitarian and commercial flights, awaiting security and Civil Aviation Agency clearances before it reopens. Meanwhile, mortar attacks against security forces/troops at the airfields in Baidoa, Baraawe, Bulo Burto and Dinsoor all raise concerns for the security of humanitarian flights. Finally, Al Shabaab launched mortar attacks against Dhuusamarreeb airport in late October and early November. The second attack targeted an aircraft carrying the President of Galmudug as it was taking off and resulted in the temporary closure of the airfield, preventing the transport of humanitarian supplies.

Advocacy for a safe operating environment continues. Following collective efforts and engagement by OCHA and the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Bardaale District Council has announced the reopening of the Bardaale airport and efforts are underway to resume humanitarian flights.