Somalia Humanitarian Bulletin, May 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Gu’ rains, which is usually received between April and June, have ended in May with no more rains expected until the next rainy season (October-December). Mild to moderate drought conditions are foreseen across the country in the coming months.

• Acute Watery Diarrhea (AWD) and cholera cases have spiked across the country. In Banadir region, about 410 cases were admitted to hospital between 16 and 30 May compared to 299 cases in the preceding two weeks.

• Conflict-related displacement has escalated with an estimated 4,950 households (29,700 people) displaced to Xudur town in South West State following a directive from non-state armed actors to vacate 42 villages surrounding the town.

• Near mid-year, the Somalia 2021 HRP funding is critically low and insufficient to address the alarmingly high needs. This is the worst funding for Somalia in six years

KEY FIGURES

5.9M People in need of humanitarian assistance

2.9M People displaced by conflict and natural disasters across the country

116K People displaced by water shortages since October 2020

1.6M People currently experiencing acute food insecurity.

14.8 Cases of COVID19 reported since March 2020

131K Covid-19 vaccines administered

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Gu’ rains end early, exacerbating the risk of drought conditions The Gu’ rain season (April-June) has ended early with a poor rainfall performance in many parts of Somalia despite heavy rains in late April and early May. With no more rains forecasted until the next rainy season (October-December), mild to moderate drought conditions are foreseen across the country in the coming months. Dry conditions will contribute to the likelihood of crop losses and deterioration in pasture and water availability in some areas. According to Fewsnet , a forecast of low rainfall in the Ethiopian highlands is also expected to lead to a significant decline in water levels of th e Shabelle and Juba rivers. Flooding affected about 400,000 people in 14 districts since late April, of whom 101,300 people were displaced from their homes. Jowhar was the worst affected, with floods caused by river breakages displacing 66,000 people from 27 villages, destroying over 40,000 hectares of farmland, disrupting learning in 12 schools and damaging 82 per cent of WASH infrastructures. In Belet Weyne town, flooding displaced nearly 22,000 people and destroyed 1,235 hectares of farmland.

More than 80 per cent of Somalia was facing moderate to severe drought conditions when the Gu’ rains started in some parts of Somalia. The combined impact of drought and floods are likely to exacerbate the already critical food security situation in Somalia. A fifth of the population, up to 2.8 million people are now projected to face high levels of acute food insecurity and hunger.

According to the Somalia Humanitarian Needs Overview 2021, one million children are acutely or severely malnourished. In addition, concerns remain of another surge of Desert Locusts, particularly in northern parts of the country due to favourable conditions following the Gu’ rains.

Humanitarian partners have scaled up assistance to flood-affected people, reaching at least 82,000 people with lifesaving assistance including food, water and sanitation, hygiene, health, cash assistance and shelter. Lack of funding has hampered the response. As of 16 June, the 2021 Somalia Humanitarian Response Plan is only 25 per cent funded, with all clusters funded 20 per cent or below