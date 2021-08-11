Somalia Humanitarian Bulletin, July 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• A spike in humanitarian needs expected amid the largest funding shortfall in six years. Rainfall deficits range up to 100mm or more in key crop-producing regions, including Lower and Middle Shabelle, Lower and Middle Juba, Bay and Bakool.

• Call to action for urgent life-saving assistance to nearly half of the population in Somalia. Federal and Member State Ministers of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management expressed grave concern over this year’s humanitarian funding crises.

• Somalia receives the second batch of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine through COVAX facility.

• Thousands of IDPs face an imminent eviction threat. Forced evictions continue to undermine efforts to assist IDPs and hinder their path to recovery and attaining durable solutions.

• Transforming farming through a portable solar system. Story of Fatima Abdirahman.

• SHF allocates US$26 million but more resources are urgently needed to sustain life-saving response.

KEY FIGURES

5.9M People in need of humanitarian assistance.

2.9M People displaced by conflict and natural disasters across the country.

116K People displaced by water shortages since October 2020.

1.6M People currently experiencing acute food insecurity

15.5K Cases of COVID19 reported since March 2020

186K People who received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

SPIKE IN HUMANITARIAN NEEDS EXPEDTED AMID ALARMING FUNDING SHORTFALLS

According to the latest FAO-managed Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Unit (FSNAU) and Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEW NET), Somalia experienced the second consecutive season of poor rainfall performance. The below-average 2020 Deyr season had triggered widespread drought late last year. Subsequently, a three- to four-week delay in the onset of the 2021 Gu’ season prolonged drought conditions through mid-April, which is typically a peak rainfall month for crop production in the south. Rainfall deficits range up to 100mm or more in key crop-producing regions, including Lower and Middle Shabelle, Lower and Middle Juba, Bay and Bakool.

Overall, preliminary field assessments and analysis of historical crop data suggest the 2021 Gu’ cereal harvest in central and southern Somalia is at least 30-40 per cent below the long-term average (1995-2020). However, a larger deficit is possible, and a final estimate will be available after the July post-Gu’ field assessment, which will diminish a key source of food and income for farmers and drive up the local staple food prices in both rural and urban areas.

The combined effect of COVID-19 has led to reduced household access to food and income and populations face major food consumption gaps.

Extreme levels of acute food insecurity already persist in many regions and in the absence of humanitarian assistance, it is expected that many pastoralists in worst-affected areas could be forced to sell their remaining livestock to purchase cereals, resulting in higher levels of pastoral destitution.

Farmers would have minimal stocks or income and face very high staple food prices.

Furthermore, the June to August coastal Hagaa rains in Lower and Middle Shabelle, Lower Juba, and parts of Bay and Middle Juba regions are most likely to be below the 40-year average. Poor Hagaa rainfall will likely constrain water and pasture availability and negatively affect the growth of late-planted and off-season crops. In the rest of Somalia, windy, dry and hotter-thannormal temperatures are forecast during the July to September Hagaa season, accelerating water and pasture depletion.

Although 1.8 million people out of the 4 million targeted in the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan are being reached monthly with life-saving assistance and livelihood support, the food security situation remains tenuous. Humanitarian partners are committed to scaling up the response, but the lack of funds continues to jeopardize their efforts. Urgent and more sustainable mid- to longer-term investment in reducing risk and vulnerability is required.